“True Detective” Season 4 is finally here.

Over a decade after Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey starred in the first season of the buzzy crime drama, “True Detective: Night Country” introduces the series’ first female detective duo in detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis).

Years after a murder case split them apart, the former partners must put aside their resentment for one another as they focus on investigating the disappearance of six men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska.

Read on for more details surrounding the “True Detective: Night Country” release schedule:

When does “True Detective: Night Country” premiere?

“True Detective” Season 4 premieres Sunday, Jan. 14 at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. New episodes will premiere every Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Where is “True Detective: Night Country” streaming?

The HBO anthology series is available to stream on Max, and new episodes will stream on Sundays as they premiere on HBO.

What time are new episodes streaming on Max?

Episodes will stream on Max at the time of their HBO east coast debut at 9:00 p.m. ET /6 p.m. PT.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

New episodes of “True Detective: Night Country” will be released weekly on Sundays. There are six episodes in “True Detective” Season 4 in total. Here’s the full release schedule:

Episode 1 : Sunday, Jan. 14

: Sunday, Jan. 14 Episode 2 : Sunday, Jan. 21

: Sunday, Jan. 21 Episode 3 : Sunday, Jan. 28

: Sunday, Jan. 28 Episode 4 : Sunday, Feb. 4

: Sunday, Feb. 4 Episode 5 : Sunday, Feb. 11

: Sunday, Feb. 11 Episode 6: Sunday, Feb. 18

Who is in the “True Detective: Night Country” cast?

Jodie Foster stars as detective Liz Danvers alongside Kali Reis, who plays detective Evangeline Navarro. The season rounds out its cast with Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc and John Hawkes. Guest stars include Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson and Joel D. Montgrand.

What is “True Detective” Season 4 about?

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Is “True Detective: Night Country” connected to previous seasons?

Yes and no. “True Detective” is an anthology series that follows a new set of detectives focused on a different sweeping case in each season, and every season so far has featured an entirely new cast in a different location. That said, while “Night Country” does not include any characters or plots from previous seasons, “True Detective” fans might recognize some Easter Eggs from Season 1 that could allude to the fact that they take place in the same universe.

Watch the trailer