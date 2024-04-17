What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment items every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” “Dune: Part Two” and “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” prove to be a power trio, holding their positions as the Top 3 for four weeks in a row.