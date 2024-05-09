You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Fallout” has scorched Nielsen’s streaming list as the most-watched title for the first week of its premiere.

Within the first five days of its April 10 release, the video game adaptation series tallied up 2.9 billion minutes viewed on Prime Video, more than doubling the 1.39 billion viewing minutes brought in by No. 2 contender “Bluey” on Disney+ during the week of April 8-14.

“Fallout,” which Prime Video previously touted as the streamer’s most-watched title globally with 65 million viewers in the first 16 days since its release, ranks as Prime Video’s most successful title to date, per Nielsen. Viewership for “Fallout” also outpaced “Reacher’s” best week by over 1 billion minutes after “Reacher” scored 1.8 billion viewing minutes from Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, 2022.

Notably, Nielsen data revealed the “Fallout” audience was 63% male — marking the most male-skewing title of the week — with nearly three-quarters of viewers aged 50 and under.

From an episodic perspective, Nielsen data noted that 70% of viewership of “Fallout” concentrated on the first four episodes, signaling that its presence on the list will continue in the coming weeks as audiences get through the rest of the eight-episode season.

The first season of “Fallout” was released in full on April 10. Starring Ella Purnell as optimistic Vault-dweller Lucy, “Fallout” is set 200 years after the apocalypse and follows “the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters [who] are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them,” per the official logline.

Purnell stars alongside Aaron Moten, who plays Maximus, a young soldier climbing the ranks of the Brotherhood of Steel, and Walton Goggins, who plays bounty hunter The Ghoul. The three cross paths as they chase an alluring artifact with the potential to change their world. Plus, Prime Video has already given the show a swift Season 2 renewal.

Other highlights from this week’s Nielsen list include continued growth for medical dramas “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Resident,” with 1.1 billion and 930 million minutes viewed across Hulu and Netflix, respectively.

Additionally, Netflix docuseries “Unlocked: A Jail Experiment” locked No. 2 in the streaming originals list, and No. 6 overall, with 889 million minutes viewed.