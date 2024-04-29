“Fallout” has exploded as Prime Video’s most-watched title globally within the first 16 days since its release.

The video game adaptation brought in more than 65 million viewers since it first debuted on April 10, according to internal data from the streamer. “Fallout” ranked as the No. 1 most-watched title on Prime Video in 170 countries, with more than 60% of the show’s audience originating internationally, including the U.K., France and Brazil.

Overall, the Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins-led series ranks as the second most-watched title on Prime Video to date in its first 16 days after the debut of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which premiered in September 2022.

“Fallout” was also buzzy among younger audiences, with “Fallout” standing out as the most-watched title ever on Prime Video among adults 18-34.

The viewership news follows the show’s speedy Season 2 renewal, which came just eight days after the series debuted. At the time of the renewal, Prime Video touted that “Fallout” stood in the streamer’s top three most-watched titles ever and was the most-watched season globally since “Rings of Power.”

Starring Purnell as optimistic Vault-dweller Lucy, “Fallout” is set 200 years after the apocalypse and follows “the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters [who] are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them,” per the official logline.

Purnell stars alongside Aaron Moten, who plays Maximus, a young soldier climbing the ranks of the Brotherhood of Steel, and Goggins, who plays bounty hunter the Ghoul. The three cross paths as they chase an alluring artifact with the potential to change the world.

Hailing from Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films and in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, “Fallout” is created and showrun by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner. Kilter Films’ Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy serve as executive producers alongside Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

Season 1 of “Fallout” is now streaming on Prime Video.