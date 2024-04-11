Prepare to see “Fallout” like you’ve never seen it before. Amazon Prime Video’s latest series may be based on the bestselling video games of the same name, but with new characters and mysteries, it’s sure to surprise even diehard fans.

Set in an alternate version of Earth, the series takes place in the same desolate world as the original games. After advances in nuclear technology following World War II led to the emergence of a retrofuturistic society, an apocalyptic nuclear exchange wiped out Earth as the people of 2077 knew it. Those who could afford it hid in their Vault-Tec vaults. As for the rest of humanity, they were forced to confront the horrors of this new world head on. Now over 200 years after that war, one young Vault Dweller will risk it all and travel to the surface.

Wondering which antihero to root for in this sci-fi dramedy? Here’s our complete “Fallout” TV show cast and character guide.

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean

Ella Purnell (Lucy) in “Fallout” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

In the Bethesda games, players control an unnamed Vault Dweller, but in the Amazon series, that Vault Dweller has a name. Meet Lucy, the primary protagonist of this sci-fi drama. A descendant of the original Vault Dwellers, she’s spent her entire life in this rule-abiding and sterilized underground existence. When she first ventures above ground, she’s in for a rude awakening.

Prior to starring in the Amazon Prime Original, Purnell starred as Jackie in the first season of “Yellowjackets” and Emma in the YA movie “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.” She also starred as Dolce in “Kick-Ass 2” and Mackenzie in “Wildlike.”

Aaron Moten as Maximus

Aaron Moten (Maximus) in “Fallout” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

A soldier in training, Maximus has pledged to serve the Brotherhood of Steel, a cultish group sworn to restoring order to the surface by taking power back themselves. But when he witnesses the misguided actions of the Brotherhood, his faith is forever shaken.

Moten previously stared in the Will Smith drama “Emancipation.” He also starred as Travis in Netflix’s weed comedy “Disjointed.”

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, aka Cooper Howard

Walton Goggins (The Ghoul) in “Fallout” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Over 200 years ago, Cooper Howard was a beloved actor known for his role in “The Man from Deadhorse” and for being the spokesperson for Vault-Tec. But during the main events of this story, he’s unrecognizable from the man he once was. Known only as The Ghoul, Cooper now exists as a mutated outlaw who cares only for his own survival.

Goggins is best known for starring as Boyd Crowder in FX’s “Justified” as well as Detective Shane Vendrell in “The Shield.” He’s also starred in “The Hateful Eight” and “Predators.” The Emmy-nominated actor can currently be seen as Uncle Baby Billy in the HBO comedy “The Righteous Gemstones.”

Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean

Kyle MacLachlan (Overseer Hank) in “Fallout” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Hank is the fearless and widely loved leader of Vault 33, known as the Overseer. He has two children, Lucy and Norm.

MacLachlan is best known for starring as Dale Cooper in “Twin Peaks,” a role that inspired his casting in “Fallout.” He’s also appeared in the comedy “Portlandia” as the Mayor, in the 1984 version of “Dune” as Paul Atreides, Trey MacDougal in “Sex and the City” and as the Captain in “How I Met Your Mother.”

Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean

Norm (Moisés Arias) in “Fallout” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Unlike his gregarious sister and father, Norm is more introverted. As Lucy explores the surface, Norm tackles another, thornier mystery underground.

Arias started his career portraying Rico in the Disney Channel show “Hannah Montana.” He’s also portrayed Bonzo Madrid in “Ender’s Game,” Juan Pablo in “Nacho Libre” and Igor in “The King of Staten Island.”

Sarita Choudhury as Moldaver

Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) in “Fallout” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

As a leader, she will do anything for her people. And in this bleak universe, that means a lot.

Choudhury most recently portrayed Seema Patel in the “Sex and the City” spinoff, “And Just Like That.” On the TV side, she’s also starred as Sophia Varma in “Blindspot,” Olivia in “Ramy” and Kith Lyonne in “Jessica Jones.” As for movies, she’s starred in “Lady in the Water,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2” and “A Hologram for the King.”

Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus

Thaddeus (Johnny Pemberton) in “Fallout” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Another member of the Brotherhood of Steel, Thaddeus knows Maximus. But how well can you truly know your allies?

Prior to “Fallout,” Pemberton starred as Bo in “Superstore” and was a voice actor on “Middlemost Post.” He’s also starred in both “21 Jump Street” and “22 Jump Street” as Delroy and was part of “In the Loop” as A.J. Brown.

Michael Emerson as Siggi Wilzig

Siggi Wilzig (Michael Emerson) in “Fallout” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

A mysterious scientist who’s often accompanied by his loyal German Shepard, Lucy encounters Siggi Wilzig while she’s exploring the surface. He’s one of the rare travelers who helps Lucy on her journey.

Emerson has a great track record with television. He starred in “Lost” as Ben Linus, “Person of Interest” as Harold Finch and he can be seen in the upcoming final season of “Evil” as Leland. The actor is also known for starring in the first “Saw” movie.

Dave Register as Chet

Norm (Moisés Arias) and Chet (Dave Register) in “Fallout” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Lucy’s cousin, Chet has more-than-familial feelings for our leading lady. You know what they say: when in the vault.

“Fallout” will mark Register’s first major recurring role. The actor has also appeared on “FBI” and “Madam Secretary.”

Leslie Uggams as Betty Pearson

Betty (Leslie Uggams) in "Fallout" (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Betty is one of three members who make up Vault 33’s governing council alongside Woody and Reg. All three are exceedingly cheerful and gracious — perhaps to the vault’s detriment.

Uggams has been acting in Hollywood since 1962. Her role as Kizzy Reynolds in the miniseries “Roots” earned her both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. More recently, audiences know her as Blind Al in the “Deadpool” movies and as Agnes in “American Fiction.”

Zach Cherry as Woody Thomas

Woody (Zach Cherry) in "Fallout" (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Woody is part of Vault 33’s governing council alongside Betty and Reg.

The comedian is best known for his role in “Severance” as Dylan George. Cherry has also starred in “Succession,” “You” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Rodrigo Luzzi as Reg McPhee

Reg (Rodrigo Luzzi) in "Fallout" (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Reg is the third member of Vault 33’s governing council alongside Betty and Woody.

The Prime Video original will mark Luzzi’s first major recurring role. Prior to “Fallout,” he has appeared in “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Dead Ringers” and “New Amsterdam.”

Annabel O’Hagan as Steph

Steph (Annabel O’Hagan) in “Fallout” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

A pregnant resident of Vault 33, Steph is Lucy’s best friend.

“Fallout” is also the first major role for O’Hagan. Previously, she’s appeared in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Dear Edward.”

Matt Berry as “Mr. Handy”

Matt Berry (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop )

Don’t be fooled by the cheery demeanor of this RobCo Industries helper robot. Mr. Handy is anything but its namesake.

Berry can currently be seen starring as Laszlo in “What We Do in the Shadows.” Previously, he’s appeared in “Toast of London,” “The IT Crowd,” “Snuff Box” and “Disenchantment.”

Frances Turner as Barb Howard

Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins) and Barb (Frances Turner) in “Fallout” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Barb was Cooper’s wife before the Great War, which took place in 2077. The thermonuclear war was caused by the Sino-American War and resulted in global mass destruction from nuclear blasts.

Turner has been part of several recent buzzy TV projects, including “The Man in the High Castle” as Bell Mallory, “New Amsterdam” as Dr. Lyn Malvo, “Quantico” as Chelsea Lee and “The Boys” as Monique.

Teagan Meredith as Janey Howard

Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins) and Janey (Teagan Meredith) in “Fallout” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Janey was Cooper and Barb’s daughter from before the Great War. Previously, Meredith starred in the Peacock original series “The Calling.”