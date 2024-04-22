You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Bluey” special “The Sign” has scored 10.4 million views globally in its first seven days of streaming on Disney+, becoming the platform’s most-viewed Disney Junior title and episode of the show ever.

The series, which was the second-most streamed show of 2023 with 43.9 billion minutes viewed according to Nielsen, consistently falls in the top 5 series on Disney+ by monthly views.

Disney defines a view as total stream time divided by runtime.

“Bluey,” created and written by Joe Brumm, follows the adventures of a Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her mom, dad and sister and whose energy and lovable spirit gets her into all kinds of funny and unpredictable situations.

“The Sign,” which aired on April 14, follows Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli as they prepare to sell their home in Brisbane. However, by the end of the episode, the Heeler family decides to stay put. While many parents thought “The Sign,” would be the Season 3 finale, Disney revealed that another episode, dubbed “Surprise,” would air on Saturday.

The show is produced by the Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family. It airs and streams to U.S. and most global audiences across Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.