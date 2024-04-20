Only days after fans began to worry that “Bluey” had either ended or was about to end, the show will be back for a surprise new episode on Disney+. The episode, aptly titled “Surprise,” will be available at midnight Pacific on Saturday night, 3 a.m. Sunday morning Eastern.

The episode will also air on Disney Junior at 7 a.m. PT and again throughout the day. The show follows the endearing adventures of Bluey, a Blue Heeler dog who lives with her mom, dad and sister — beloved by both children, parents and a number of others drawn to its warm-hearted fun.

“Bluey” is kicking off 2024 as the No. 1 most-streamed series across all audiences.

In the extended-length special “The Sign,” Bluey and her family were still coming to terms with the decision to sell their home… but then it didn’t end up happening, and the family decided to stay. No details have been given about “Surprise,” but hopefully the Heelers will keep finding ways to stay positive.

The series airs and streams to U.S. and most global audiences across Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

The show was created and written by Joe Brumm. It is produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family.