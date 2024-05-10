‘Baby Reindeer’ Climbs Streaming Charts as Word-of-Mouth Buzz Builds

You can tell that a show has hit a certain cultural peak when its creators have to kindly ask fans to stop thinking about who the characters may be based on in real life. Such is the case with “Baby Reindeer,” the slow-burn word-of-mouth Netflix hit that continues to climb up the streaming charts in the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report.

The black comedy arrived on Netflix on April 11 but didn’t make the Top 10 until the following week, when it was No. 6. Last week it was No. 4, and for the week of April 29 to May 5 it continued its rise, moving into second place.