‘Baby Reindeer’ Climbs Streaming Charts as Word-of-Mouth Buzz Builds

Netflix’s breakout limited series keeps climbing, while the theatrical hit film “Anyone But You” takes the top spot

Baby Reindeer
Donny (Richard Gadd) in "Baby Reindeer" (Photo Credit: Netflix)

You can tell that a show has hit a certain cultural peak when its creators have to kindly ask fans to stop thinking about who the characters may be based on in real life. Such is the case with “Baby Reindeer,” the slow-burn word-of-mouth Netflix hit that continues to climb up the streaming charts in the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report. 

The black comedy arrived on Netflix on April 11 but didn’t make the Top 10 until the following week, when it was No. 6. Last week it was No. 4, and for the week of April 29 to May 5 it continued its rise, moving into second place.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

