Streaming TV is frequently defined by shows that burn brightly, but ultimately burn out quickly. Research shows that the biggest streaming shows usually receive the bulk of their viewership within the first two weeks they are made available. The streaming chart on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report consistently features premieres that enter the chart one week and are gone two or three weeks later.

There are exceptions, of course, and perhaps none is better than “Shōgun.” The show’s finale brought it to the top of the chart for the week of April 22 to 28, capping an impressive 10-week run during which it never fell out of the Top 3 most-watched shows.