Nostalgia is a popular theme in the streaming industry. Reboots and remakes are an attractive and seemingly less-risky option due to the warm feelings viewers have about shows and movies they watched in their younger years.

But this choice is fraught with potential issues. Assuming the original show was highly successful, it likely has an established fan base with high expectations. Essentially, this means the new version must be as good as or better than the original, or the audience will be left disappointed and potential backlash may be amplified.

For this article, we are considering both remakes/reboots or shows with the same concept or continuity with the original title (examples are “One Day At a Time,” “The Equalizer,” “Battlestar Galactica”) and revivals, with the same cast as the original title (“Fuller House,” “Night Court,” “iCarly,” “Party Down”).