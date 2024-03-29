How Reboots and Remakes Are Shaping the State of Streaming | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

Netflix isn’t just the king of streaming, it’s also the king of nostalgia content

Parrot Analytics
Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in season 1 of "One Piece"
Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in Season 1 of "One Piece" (Netflix)

Nostalgia is a popular theme in the streaming industry. Reboots and remakes are an attractive and seemingly less-risky option due to the warm feelings viewers have about shows and movies they watched in their younger years.

But this choice is fraught with potential issues. Assuming the original show was highly successful, it likely has an established fan base with high expectations. Essentially, this means the new version must be as good as or better than the original, or the audience will be left disappointed and potential backlash may be amplified. 

For this article, we are considering both remakes/reboots or shows with the same concept or continuity with the original title (examples are “One Day At a Time,” “The Equalizer,” “Battlestar Galactica”) and revivals, with the same cast as the original title (“Fuller House,” “Night Court,” “iCarly,” “Party Down”). 

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.