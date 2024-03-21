These Were the Most In-Demand TV Shows Based on Books Last Year | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

‘Silo’ leads the Top 10 titles — and points to how an adaptation-heavy AppleTV+ strategy is paying off

Parrot Analytics Logo
Rebecca Furguson stars in Silo. A woman with brown hair pulled back, wearing a basic green sweater stares out of frame
Rebecca Ferguson in "Silo" (AppleTV+)

A wave of shows based on books has won over audiences recently. “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” was a huge success for Disney+. “Shōgun” is currently dominating audience attention as it releases episodes weekly. 

On the longer term horizon, some of the most popular book series of all time are due to be adapted for the small screen. Warner Bros. Discovery is planning a “Harry Potter” series to be released in 2026 and Lionsgate recently announced that a new animated series based on the “Twilight” franchise is in the works. It’s no surprise why decision-makers are eager to invest in book adaptations specifically, and more generally, any adaptation of existing IP: These shows are seen as tested and have existing fan bases that will help to de-risk an adaptation relative to an entirely original new series.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.