We’ve previously covered how audience demand for a TV series within the first 60 days of availability can help predict cancellation or chance for a second-season renewal. As a refresher, shows with demand less than 9 times the average are more likely to be canceled after their first season. Those generating 10x more demand than the average TV series have a 53% renewal probability. Shows that generate at least 20x more demand than average within the first 60 days typically score a renewal rate of around 76%, which rises to 90% for a 30x multiplier, and nearly 100% for shows exceeding 50x.

Of course, extenuating circumstances contribute to these decisions: budget, talent relationships, completion rate and more. But unsurprisingly, the greater demand a TV series generates in its first two months of availability, the greater the chance of being renewed.