‘Reacher’ Season 2 Hits No. 2 Overall on Nielsen Streaming Charts

Season 2 of “Reacher” was a hit for Amazon Prime Video during its premiere week, according to the most recent metrics from Nielsen.

Over the week of Dec. 18 to 24, the action drama achieved a total of 1.2 billion viewing minutes. “Reacher” ranked No. 2 for the period in question and No. 1 on the streaming originals list. At this point, only the first three episodes of the Amazon series had premiered. It should also be noted that this measurement includes all episodes of “Reacher,” not just Season 2.

The top ranking title on the Nielsen list was “Young Sheldon,” which recently became available to stream on Netflix and is also available to stream on Max. The “Big Bang Theory” spinoff achieved 1.4 billion viewing minutes during the week in question.

“Young Sheldon” and “Reacher” were then followed by Netflix’s “The Crown” (1.14 billion viewing minutes), which released its final batch of episodes that week. Netflix’s Sam Esmail dramatic film “Leave the World Behind” (983 million viewing minutes) and Netflix’s Zack Snyder sci-fi epic “Rebel Moon: Part 1” (966 million viewing minutes) then followed in fourth and fifth place on the overall list.

The only non-Netflix titles on the overall list aside from “Reacher” and “Young Sheldon” were Disney+’s “Bluey” (925 million viewing minutes), the Will Ferrell-starring Christmas comedy “Elf” (862 million viewing minutes), which was available on Hulu and Max at the end of 2023, and Disney+’s “Home Alone” (836 million viewing minutes).

“Reacher” wasn’t the only impressive debut for a new series. “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” ranked No. 4 on the streaming originals Top 10 list with 572 million minutes viewed. Additionally, Netflix’s “The Crown” came in No. 2 on the streaming originals list with roughly 1.14 billion viewing minutes, and Netflix’s “My Life with the Walter Boys” came in in at No. 3 with 708 million minutes viewed.

Because Nielsen’s Top 10 is based on total minutes viewed during the week in question, “Percy Jackson” ranking at all on this list is notable. During this time period, the Disney+ original had only released two episodes, which totaled 80 minutes altogether.

This is compares to other titles on the list that had substantially more episodes available during the week in question such as Amazon Prime Video’s “Reacher” (11 episodes), Netflix’s “The Crown” (63 episodes) and Netflix’s “My Life with the Walter Boys” (10 episodes).

Other titles on the streaming originals Top 10 list included Netflix’s action-comedy “Obliterated” in fifth place, the Netflix docuseries “Car Masters: Rust to Riches” in sixth place, the short-lived Paramount+ original “School Spirits,” which is also available to stream on Netflix, in seventh place and Peacock’s “Dr. Death” in eighth place. Netflix’s “Virgin River” and “Gabby’s Dollhouse” rounded out the ninth and 10th spots, respectively.