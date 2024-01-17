Beyond ‘Reacher’: Amazon Is Positioning Itself as the Ultimate ‘Dad TV’ Streamer

Not even the Paramount+ Taylor Sheridan-verse can keep up with Prime Video’s grip over the “Dad TV” demographic

"Bosch," "Reacher" and "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan"
"Bosch," "Reacher" and "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" (Amazon)

A recent NPR review of the latest season of “Reacher” described the Amazon Prime original as a “prime example of a genre some critics are calling Dad TV.” In fact, there is a larger trend at play here beyond just a single show. Amazon is positioning itself as the most “Dad TV” friendly streaming platform.  Other originals that Amazon has invested in, like “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and “Bosch,” fit squarely into this genre that caters to men over 30.

What could be behind this decision to skew programming towards the tastes of middle-aged men? Looking at the audience demographics for original content from other platforms shows how no other platform is targeting this demographic as overtly as Amazon Prime Video. The

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

