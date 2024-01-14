The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in January 2024

Nothing heats up a cold January night quite like curling up on the couch with a blanket, popcorn and a good movie. Amazon Prime Video has a number of new films to choose from in January, but we’ve put together a curated list of some of the best new arrivals this month, from big 2023 blockbusters making their Prime Video debut to prestige classics, iconic action films and even a nostalgic ‘90s teen thriller. There’s quite literally something for everyone, so peruse our picks for the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video in January 2024 below.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

Bumblebee and Cheetor in “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” (Paramount)

Following its Paramount+ release last year, the new “Transformers” movie “Rise of the Beasts” is now on Prime Video. Set in 1994 Brooklyn, the film stars Anthony Ramos as an ex-military tech expert who gets roped into a battle between the Autobots and Terrorcons, with Maximals – advanced Transformers who take on the forms of animals instead of vehicles – later joining the fray. This one’s more akin to the smaller scale “Bumblebee” than Michael Bay’s world-ending entries in the franchise.

“Baby Driver”

Sony Pictures

When filmmaker Edgar Wright left Marvel’s “Ant-Man” film, he turned to a very different kind of project he’d been itching to do for some time: “Baby Driver.” The 2017 film stars Ansel Elgort as a young getaway driver in Atlanta who obsessively listens to music. What makes “Baby Driver” stand out is the entire film is set to music, with car chases and action sequences playing to the beat of songs from The Beach Boys, The Commodores and T. Rex just to name a few. Jamie Foxx, Lily James, Jon Hamm and Jon Bernthal co-star in this wonderfully inventive twist on a crime actioner.

“Cruel Intentions”

Sony Pictures

They don’t really make movies like “Cruel Intentions” that much anymore, so fire this one up to bring back that sensual 90s nostalgia. The 1999 release stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe as rich stepsiblings who promise to shepherd a sheltered and naïve newbie who will be starting at their private school soon, played by Reese Witherspoon. Mind and heart games ensue and the steam is turned up on this one, including a particularly memorable kissing scene that sent 90s teens into a tizzy. The whole thing is a modern twist on “Dangerous Liasons.”

“Mission: Impossible” 1-4

Paramount Pictures

The first four “Mission: Impossible” movies are now streaming on Netflix, and they are a great hang. This is one of the best franchises still running, as Tom Cruise offers death-defying stunts and an entirely new vibe for each movie owing to a change in directors. Brian De Palma’s first entry is a sexy thriller, John Woo’s “Mission: Impossible 2” is a balletic actioner, J.J. Abrams’ “Mission: Impossible III” is nearly a rom-com and Brad Bird’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” brings the ensemble to the forefront for a full team movie. These films are spectacular.

“No Country for Old Men”

Paramount/Miramax

Awards season is in full swing, so if you’re feeling nostalgic for an Oscar juggernaut from the past, the Coen Brothers’ 2007 film “No Country for Old Men” has only gotten better with age. The Cormac McCarthy adaptation stars Josh Brolin as a man who happens upon the aftermath of a deadly shootout that has left behind a bag full of money. He takes the money for himself, but in doing so puts him and his wife in the crosshairs of a cold-blooded killer played by Javier Bardem. The film is a harrowing meditation on morality and chance, and won four Oscars including Best Picture, Director and Adapted Screenplay.

“Zola”

“Zola” (Photo credit: A24)

“Zola” should have been a bigger deal. The 2021 comedy premiered at the Sundance Film Festival just before the pandemic and received a rapturous response — a laugh-out-loud comedy that devolves into a nightmare. Based on a Twitter thread, the film stars Taylour Paige as a waitress and part-time stripper who is convinced by her new friend (played by Riley Keough) to go on a road trip to Tampa. Insane hijinks ensue and Nicholas Braun turns in a hilarious performance as something of a himbo. This movie’s a ton of fun.

“Fast X”

Universal Pictures

Starting Jan. 16, you can experience Jason Momoa’s incredibly strange “Fast X” villain for yourself on Prime Video. This sequel finds Dom (Vin Diesel) and his family fighting off Momoa’s dangerous Dante Reyes, who seeks revenge for his father’s death. Pretty much everyone is back in this action-filled sequel, including John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrse Gibson, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Jason Statham, and “Reacher” breakout Alan Ritchson joins the fray as an ally of Dante’s while Brie Larson appears as the daughter of Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody.