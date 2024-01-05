The 25 Best New Movies Streaming in January 2024

It’s not only a new month but a new year, which means it’s time to watch some new movies. January 2024 has several exciting films coming to streaming, from true-story survival tales to sci-fi dramas to straight-up feel-good movies. We’ve rounded up the best new movies streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Hulu, Paramount+ and Peacock this month below. This guide is a curated list designed to help cut through the clutter and get you right to the good stuff. From bona fide new releases to great library titles that have freshly arrived on your favorite streaming services, there’s truly something for everyone.

Check out our list of the best new movies streaming in January 2024 below.

“Jackie Brown”

Miramax

Netflix – Jan. 1

One of Quentin Tarantino’s very best and most underappreciated films, “Jackie Brown” was the writer/director’s feverishly anticipated follow-up to “Pulp Fiction.” When it failed to replicate all of those highs from his earlier, Oscar-winning breakthrough, it was somewhat dismissed. And that’s a shame. It garnered a single Academy Award nomination, for Robert Forster’s supporting turn as lovesick bail bondsman Max Cherry. But the rest of the exemplary cast, from Pam Grier in the title role of a stewardess mixed up with a B-grade gangster (Samuel L. Jackson) to Michael Keaton as a wannabe FBI hot shot to Bridget Fonda as a stoned beach bunny to Robert De Niro as a taciturn parolee, were ignored. As was Tarantino’s adapted screenplay, which perfectly Tarantino-ized Elmore Leonard’s pulpy paperback “Rum Punch.” (It stands as the only adaptation in the filmmaker’s oeuvre.) At 154 minutes, “Jackie Brown” takes its tame. But it’s such a thoughtful, heartbreaking, nuanced piece of work that it’s hard to knock. Time to luxuriate in the world of “Jackie Brown,” both familiar and heightened. Play the volume as loud as you want to, just don’t touch my levels. I got them set just like I like ‘em. – Drew Taylor

“John Wick” 1, 2 and 3

Keanu Reeves as John Wick (Credit: Lionsgate)

Netflix – Jan. 1

Netflix has the first three “John Wick” movies, what’s more to say? This unlikely franchise kicked off with the simple story of a man seeking revenge on those who murdered his dog, but the mythology (and action set pieces) expanded with each successive entry. Keanu Reeves was born to play this role, and director Chad Stahelski one-ups himself with each film. You’ll have to to rent the fourth and possibly final entry, but get started with (or simply revisit) the first trio on Netflix today. – Adam Chitwood

“It’s Complicated”

Universal Pictures

Netflix – Jan. 1

Nancy Meyers sure knows how to nail an aesthetic, and while her 2009 film “It’s Complicated” doesn’t have the narrative sharpness of “Something’s Gotta Give” or swoon-worthy romance of “The Holiday,” it still somehow feels like a warm blanket. Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin are exes with grown children who strike up an affair, all while Baldwin’s character has a new family (and young child) and Streep’s character is dating her architect (played by Steve Martin). John Krasinski, Lake Bell and Zoe Kazan co-star and yes, there is a gorgeous kitchen. – Adam Chitwood

“How to Train Your Dragon”

DreamWorks Animation

Netflix – Jan. 1

Something the whole family can enjoy, 2010’s “How to Train Your Dragon” is a sweeping, adventurous and deeply compassionate tale of friendship. Set in the year 1010 AD, the story takes place in a small Viking village where Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) is the awkward and slight young son of the hulking village chieftan (voiced by Gerard Butler). Dragons are meant to be feared, but when Hiccup stumbles across a rare and injured dragon he names Toothless, he learns that dragons may not be so evil after all. Just misunderstood. – Adam Chitwood

“Jurassic Park”, “The Lost World” and “Jurassic Park III”

Universal Pictures

Netflix – Jan. 1

“Jurassic Park” is a masterpiece, “The Lost World” is a curiosity and “Jurassic Park III”… well it has Sam Neill back, and that’s something. Whether you watch one, two or all three, one thing’s for sure: these movies are better than the rebooted “Jurassic World” franchise. Steven Spielberg’s brilliant mix of horror and awe remains unmatched in the first film, and his penchant for masterfully staged set pieces makes “The Lost World” worth the trek. – Adam Chitwood

“School of Rock”

Paramount Pictures

Netflix – Jan. 1

Filmmaker Richard Linklater is best known for crafting humanistic indie dramas, but his 2003 film “School of Rock” finds the “Boyhood” director embracing a commercial premise while holding true to his values and unique qualities as a director. Jack Black stars as a down-on-his luck musician who’s just been kicked out of his band when he poses as his roommate to take on a substitute teaching gig. When he discovers most of his students are musically inclined, he sets about teaching them the history of rock music so he can start a new band and beat his old one in the town’s battle of the bands. Black is phenomenal in the lead role, but Joan Cusack is a scene-stealer as the prep school’s uptight principal. – Adam Chitwood

“Ricochet”

Warner Bros.

Netflix – Jan. 1

“Ricochet” is in desperate need of resurrection. The outrageous action extravaganza, directed by Australian stylist Russell Mulcahy (“Highlander”) and produced by Joel Silver from a script worked on by Fred Dekker (“The Monster Squad”), Menno Meyjes (“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”) and Steven E. de Souza (“48 Hrs.,” “Die Hard”), stars Denzel Washington as a morally impenetrable LAPD cop and John Lithgow as the criminal who can’t stop messing with him. The original film was so hardcore that it garnered an NC-17 rating before being chopped down to receive an R. It’s not readily available to own on digital and almost every time it pops up on streaming, it’s presented in the wrong aspect ratio. (Even the original DVD – the last time it was released on physical media – had the wrong aspect ratio.) Somebody needs to find the even-more-extreme NC-17 cut, clean it up and release it in its original aspect ratio (that’d be 2.39:1). But beggars can’t be choosers so just watched this undoubtedly butchered version. “Ricochet” kicks ass. And who knows when the next time we see it will be. – Drew Taylor

“Oblivion”

Universal Pictures

Peacock – Jan. 1

Year before they partnered on the zeitgeist-capturing Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski and star Tom Cruise teamed for a much stranger outing – Oblivion. Cruise stars as Jack Harper, a man who is tasked with cleaning up (and keeping a watchful eye on) an earth that has been destroyed by a war between humanity and an alien force. Of course, not is all what it seems, and Cruise begins to uncover the truth about existence. Notable for its gorgeous, daytime sci-fi setting and a lush score from French electronic artist M83. One of the weirder – and more beguiling – films Cruise has ever made. – Drew Taylor

“Ocean’s Eleven”, “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s Thirteen”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Peacock – Jan. 1

The “Ocean’s” trilogy remains one of the most purely enjoyable franchises ever made. Steven Soderbergh’s star-studded 2001 film kicked things off with an artful yet completely playful twist on the heist genre. “Ocean’s Twelve” is far better than you remember as Soderbergh switches up his entire aesthetic approach to reflect the international setting. And “Ocean’s Thirteen” is a fun and flirty romp that brings Al Pacino into the fold. Soderbergh directed all three so there remains a consistent sense of tone and confidence throughout, all while George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Co. get into increasingly silly hijinks. – Adam Chitwood

“Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit”

DreamWorks Animation

Peacock – Jan. 1

Aardman’s “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” is currently dazzling audiences on Netflix, on its way to an eventual Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature. But why not watch what is arguably their greatest feature film, “Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit,” which did walk away with the Best Animated Feature Oscar. They even put little Wallace-y bowties on the Oscars. Remember that? Every short film that featured restless inventor Wallace (voiced, pricelessly, by Peter Sallis) and his silent dog Gromit adopted a different genre – “A Grand Day Out” was a space odyssey, “The Wrong Trousers” took on the contours of an Alfred Hitchcock thriller, “A Matter of Loaf and Death” combined an Agatha Christie novel with the works of James Cameron. And for the feature film, “The Curse of the Were-Rabbit,” filmmakers Nick Park and Steve Box decided to lovingly fashion their film after an old Hammer horror classic. (There’s a reason then-DreamWorks Animation head Jeffrey Katzenberg begged Park and Box to make the movie “less British.”) The result is utterly charming, with a giant were-rabbit feasting on the prized vegetables of a provincial English town, allowing for the A-list voice cast (including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes and Mark Gatiss) to ham it up wonderfully. The animation is some of the most dazzling work in the medium of stop-motion. It’ll also make you crave a giant hunk of cheese. – Drew Taylor

“The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns”

Universal Pictures

Hulu – Jan. 1

If you want to watch a movie that’s purely a good time, you can’t go wrong with “The Mummy” – just make sure you pick the 1999 one. The Brendan Fraser-fronted adventure film follows an adventurer whose fate is tied to that of a librarian (played by Rachel Weisz) when they get wrapped up in an ancient curse. The movie is full of creepy frights and carries with it a free-wheeling adventuresome tone not dissimilar from the “Indiana Jones” franchise. The sequel “The Mummy Returns” is a pretty steep dip in quality from the first film, but if you’re aching for even more time with Fraser and Weiz, it has its moments. – Adam Chitwood

“X-Men: First Class”

20th Century Fox

Hulu – Jan. 1

The “X-Men” franchise as we know it may be over, but at the end of the day 2011’s “X-Men: First Class” may be the best of the bunch. The film goes all the way back to the 1960s to tell the origin story of Professor X, Magneto, Mystique and Beast. The story finds Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and his close friend Raven (Jennifer Lawrence) teaming up with disgruntled mutant Erik Lensherr (Michael Fassbender) to form a team to take on mutant supremacist Sebastian Shaw (Kevin Bacon) and his cohorts. Director Matthew Vaughn draws influence from the James Bond franchise to create something of a romp, but there’s an emotional undercurrent as well largely thanks to the incredible cast. – Adam Chitwood

“21 Jump Street” and “22 Jump Street”

Sony Pictures

Hulu – Jan. 1

A “21 Jump Street” movie has no business being this good, but that’s kind of what filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller do best – turn bad ideas into great movies. Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum play two young police officers who are sent undercover at a high school to try and trace the origins of a new drug on the market, but whereas their own high school experience saw Hill being bullied and Tatum as top dog, the duo find the social dynamics have changed since they were teenagers. The story puts a smart spin on your typical high school movie while delivering some truly inspired (and insane) comedy in the process. The sequel “22 Jump Street,” again directed by Lord and Miller, is a hilarious twist on the entire notion of sequels as Hill and Tatum’s characters go undercover at college with some incredible turns by Jillian Bell and Wyatt Russell. – Adam Chitwood

“Good Will Hunting”

Miramax

Prime Video – Jan. 1

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s breakout 1998 drama “Good Will Hunting” remains a stellar and poignant film all these years later. Damon and Affleck won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for their story of a genius janitor who struggles to reach his full potential. The Boston-set film also finds Robin Williams turning in one of his finest (and Oscar-winning) performances, with lovely direction from Gus Van Sant. – Adam Chitwood

“Baby Driver”

Sony Pictures

Prime Video – Jan. 1

When filmmaker Edgar Wright left Marvel’s “Ant-Man” film, he turned to a very different kind of project he’d been itching to do for some time: “Baby Driver.” The 2017 film stars Ansel Elgort as a young getaway driver in Atlanta who obsessively listens to music. What makes “Baby Driver” stand out is the entire film is set to music, with car chases and action sequences playing to the beat of songs from The Beach Boys, The Commodores and T. Rex just to name a few. Jamie Foxx, Lily James, Jon Hamm and Jon Bernthal co-star in this wonderfully inventive twist on a crime actioner. – Adam Chitwood

“Mission: Impossible” 1-4

Prime Video – Jan. 1

Paramount Pictures

The first four “Mission: Impossible” movies are now streaming on Netflix, and they are a great hang. This is one of the best franchises still running, as Tom Cruise offers death-defying stunts and an entirely new vibe for each movie owing to a change in directors. Brian De Palma’s first entry is a sexy thriller, John Woo’s “Mission: Impossible 2” is a balletic actioner, J.J. Abrams’ “Mission: Impossible III” is nearly a rom-com and Brad Bird’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” brings the ensemble to the forefront for a full team movie. These films are spectacular. – Adam Chitwood

“Step Brothers”

Sony Pictures

Prime Video – Jan. 1

One of the funniest movies ever made, “Step Brothers” is juvenile and brilliant in equal measure. Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly play two grown men still living with their single parents who are forced to live together as step brothers when their parents get married. What begins as a rivalry soon turns into camaraderie as these two struggle through arrested development. Kathryn Hahn, Adam Scott, Mary Steenburgen and Richard Jenkins co-star.

“Zola”

“Zola” (Photo credit: A24)

Prime Video – Jan. 1

“Zola” should have been a bigger deal. The 2021 comedy premiered at the Sundance Film Festival just before the pandemic and received a rapturous response — a laugh-out-loud comedy that devolves into a nightmare. Based on a Twitter thread, the film stars Taylour Paige as a waitress and part-time stripper who is convinced by her new friend (played by Riley Keough) to go on a road trip to Tampa. Insane hijinks ensue and Nicholas Braun turns in a hilarious performance as something of a himbo. This movie’s a ton of fun. – Adam Chitwood

“Society of the Snow”

“Society of the Snow” (Netflix)

Netflix – Jan. 4

J.A. Bayona, the extremely talented Spanish filmmaker behind “The Impossible” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” is back with a based-on-a-true-story survival tale that follows the survivors of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster. (Yes, this is the story where the survivors wound up eating each other to stay alive.) Bayona is a rare filmmaker who understands visceral action set pieces as well as he understands the nuances of performance and the underlying emotionality of the piece. It’s tough stuff, for sure, but is wonderfully told. And if you’re worried that it’s too much like Frank Marshall’s “Alive,” which told the same story back in 1993, don’t fret. While that movie is terrific, it’s clearly a Hollywood-ized version. “Society of the Snow” sets the tone early, with one of the most graphic, jaw-dropping plane crashes in cinema history. Also, “Society of the Snow” just made the Oscar shortlist for the Best International Feature Oscar. Watch it now to get ahead of the curve. – Drew Taylor

“Foe”

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal in “Foe” (Amazon Studios)

Netflix – Jan. 5

High-concept indie sci-fi movie ahoy! “Foe” is based on the novel by Canadian writer Iain Reid, whose earlier novel “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” was made into an inexplicable movie by Charlie Kaufman for Netflix. Hopefully this movie is a little less bizarre. It stars Saoirse Ronan as a woman who lives on a farm in the future. When her husband (Paul Mescal) gets a job on an orbiting space station, she is informed that a surrogate husband (Aaron Pierce) will be installed as a temporary replacement. And everything should work out without any major hiccups. Oh wait no the opposite. When “Foe” was released last fall it was warmly reviewed, with critics praising the direction from Australian filmmaker Garth Davis (who co-wrote the screenplay with Reid) and the lived-in performances from Ronan, Mescal and Pierce. – Drew Taylor

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback star in “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” (Paramount Pictures)

Prime Video – Jan. 5

The seventh film in the “Transformers” film franchise and only the second not directed by Michael Bay (after 2018’s terrific “Bumblebee,” directed by Travis Knight), “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is set in the 1990’s. That’s where Bumblebee befriends a young ex-military dude (Anthony Ramos) and together they travel to South America in an attempt to keep Unicron, a planet-sized Transformer voiced by Oscar frontrunner Colman Domingo, from swallowing earth. Also the characters from “Beast Wars: Transformers,” a popular animated series and toy line that also debuted in the 1990’s, are folded into the plot, with Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman) sharing the screen. To some people, this means a lot. Energetic and full of eye-popping visual effects (which, for the first time in the franchise history, were not provided by Industrial Light & Magic), “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is enjoyable entertainment but makes you yearn for the more inventive, complex action set pieces dreamed up by Bay. – Drew Taylor

“Lift”

Netflix

Netflix – Jan. 12

F. Gary Gray, who directed “Straight Outta Compton,” “The Fate of the Furious” and, um, “Men in Black International,” returns with an original, high-concept action movie led by Kevin Hart. In “Lift,” Hart plays an international criminal who leads an “Ocean’s Eleven”-style band of merry thieves (among them: Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Vincent D’Onofrio and Kim Yoon-ji). When Hart’s old flame, a government agent (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), comes to him with a seemingly impossible mission, you know he has to give it a shot. Better than the similarly breezy Netflix movie “Red Notice,” “Lift” is an agreeable and occasionally quite exciting big budget thriller, with plenty of twists and turns. (Genre specialists Simon Kinberg and Matt Reeves are among the movie’s many producers.) If you’re in the mood for a fun heist movie, look no further than “Lift.” – Drew Taylor

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ – Jan. 12

One of 2023’s very best movies, Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” is very much worth the three-and-a-half-hours it takes to watch this riveting, true-life saga. Based on the nonfiction book by New Yorker writer David Grann, “Killers of the Flower Moon” traces the “Reign of Terror” – a period between 1921 and 1926 when members of the Osage Nation, displaced from their home and forced onto reservations in Oklahoma, found themselves the wealthiest per-capita group in the United States (thanks to the oil on the land). A group of white men, led by William King Hale (Robert De Niro), instigate a plot wherein white men marry into the family, kill off the wife (and sometimes children) and inherit the “head rights” to the land. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, Hale’s nephew, who returns from the war and finds himself a key player in the conspiracy. What makes him such a tragic, compelling figure is that he really is in love with his wife, Mollie Kyle (played by an astounding Lily Gladstone). And he is also responsible for plotting her demise and the death of several family members. Scorsese, long one of our best chroniclers of the immigrant experience, finally makes a movie about what it’s like to be a true Native American. And the results are just as explosive – and horrific – as you’d imagine. – Drew Taylor

“Fast X”

Universal Pictures

Prime Video – Jan. 16

The latest (and, given the recent sexual assault allegations against producer/star Vin Diesel, potentially the last) entry in the “Fast and Furious” saga was one of its more contentious, with original director Justin Lin dropping out during production (he was hastily replaced by Louis Letterier) and a genuinely out-of-control budget. The movie still made more than $700 million at the global box office, perhaps not what they expected but also certainly nothing to sneeze at. And the movie is still a ton of fun and very much what you’d expect from the tenth “Fast and Furious” movie – crisscrossing narrative threads, a cartoony villain (Jason Momoa), new additions to the already comically overstuffed cast (Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson and Daniela Melchior are among the latest family members) and a post-credits scene promising even more installments. Put the pedal to the metal one last time. – Drew Taylor