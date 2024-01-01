New year, new you, new movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The first month of 2024 brings a bevy of noteworthy titles to Prime Video, including 2023’s Jason Momoa-infused sequel “Fast X” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” five “Superman” movies, the animated hit “The Bad Guys” and 2023’s Saoirse Ronan-fronted sci-fi drama “Foe.”

January 2024 also brings a new series from “The Farewell” filmmaker Lulu Wang, “Expats” starring Nicole Kidman, as well as a new Kevin James stand-up special and a brand new take on “Zorro.”

January will also bring something else new to Prime Video subscribers: ads. Starting Jan. 29, there will be commercial breaks in all movies and TV shows watched on Prime Video. But you can also subscribe to an ad-free tier for an extra $2.99 a month.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in January 2024 below.

January 1

42 (2013)

1984 (1985)

5000 Blankets (2022)

A Dog’s Journey (2019)

A Dog’s Purpose (2017)

Abel’s Field (2012)

About Last Night (2014)

Airplane! (1980)

Alfie (2004)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Baby Driver (2017)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Before I Fall (2017)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Chaplin (1993)

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Courageous (2011)

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Cry Freedom (1987)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Europa Report (2013)

Everything You Always… Sex (1972)

Facing the Giants (2006)

Finding Forrester (2001)

Fireproof (2008)

Fled (1996)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

Heaven is for Real (2014)

Henry Fool (1997)

Home Again (2017)

Hoodlum (1997)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

I Am Ali (2014)

I Am Bolt (2016)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

It’s A Wonderful Life (Black & White Version) (1947)

It’s A Wonderful Life (1947)

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind (2022)

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)

Judgment At Nuremberg (1961)

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Legacy Peak (2022)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Lifeforce (1985)

Like a Boss (2020)

Little Nicky (2000)

Love Happens (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Major Payne (1995)

Mary, Queen of Scots (1972)

Max Steel (2016)

Miles Ahead (2016)

Miracles from Heaven (2016)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Monster Family (2017)

Moonrise (2022)

Muscle Shoals (2013)

Nerve (2016)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Good Deed (2014)

Non-Stop (2014)

Notting Hill (1999)

One Fine Morning (2022)

Overcomer (2019)

Ozzy (2016)

Pariah (2011)

Peppa Pig Seasons 1-2 (2004)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Red 2 (2013)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

Return To Seoul (2023)

Role Models (2008)

Rollerball (1975)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

San Andreas (2015)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Side Effects (2013)

Something Wild (1986)

Son of Bigfoot (2017)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)

Step Brothers (2008)

Sun Moon (2023)

Superman II (1981)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman: The Movie (1978)

Takers (2010)

Teen Witch (1989)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Cable Guy (1996)

The Death Of Dick Long (2019)

The Eagle (2011)

The Eagle Huntress (2016)

The Family (2013)

The Giver (2014)

The Good Lie (2014)

The Grace Card (2010)

The Gunman (2015)

The Killing (1956)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Marksman (2021)

The November Man (2014)

The Perfect Match (2016)

The Raid 2 (2014)

The Story of Jacob and Joseph (1974)

The Swan Princess: A Royal Myztery (2018)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

The Wiz (1978)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

To Sir, With Love (1967)

To Write Love on Her Arms (2012)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Valkyrie (2008)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Zola (2021)

January 2

The Bad Guys (2022)

January 5

Foe (2024)

Hit Season 3 (2020)

James May: Our Man in India (2024)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

January 9

Landscape with Invisible Hand (2023)

The Passenger (2023)

January 10

The Winter Palace (2022)

January 12

ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video (2024)

Role Play (2024)

UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers Season 4 (2024)

January 16

Burn After Reading (2008)

Fast X (2023)

January 19

Dance Life (2024)

Hazbin Hotel (2024)

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland (2024)

The Other Zoey (2023)

Zorro (2024)

January 22

Terra Willy (2019)

January 23

Kevin James: Irregardless (2024)

January 26

Expats (2024)