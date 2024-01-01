New year, new selection of monthly movies and TV shows arriving on Netflix!

New original arrivals to the streamer on Jan. 1 include documentary “Bitconned,” series “You Fool Me Once” and docuseries “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment” in which a pair of twins changes their diet throughout eight weeks for a study of the body and food. Library titles headed to Netflix at the beginning of January 2024 include the 1982 version of “Annie,” “Annabelle,” “Gravity,” “The Croods,” the first three “John Wick” films, some “Jurassic Park” movies and more.

Also arriving in January is all six seasons of “This Is Us” — grab those tissues.

Jan. 4 marks the arrival of “The Brothers Sun” starring Michelle Yeoh and Justin Chien and created by Brad Falchuck, Byron Wu and Amy Wang. The thriller crime series sees a Taipei gangster Charles Sun (Chien) as he heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother (Yeoh) and younger brother (Sam Seong Li) after his father gets mysteriously shot. “Schitt’s Creek” alumn Dan Levy headlines his directorial feature debut, which he also wrote, arriving Jan. 9.

Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project,” 2019’s infamous “Cats” and more arrive later in the month.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix in January 2024:

Available Jan. 1

Bitconned

Fool Me Once

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It’s Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

Available Jan. 4

Boy Swallows Universe

The Brothers Sun

Society of the Snow

Dan Levy and Luke Evans in “Good Grief” (Netflix)

Available Jan. 5

Good Grief

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

Available Jan. 6

The Florida Project

Available Jan. 7

This Is Us Seasons 1-6

Available Jan. 10

Break Point: Season 2

The Trust: A Game of Greed

Available Jan. 11

Champion

Sonic Prime Chapter 3

Available Jan. 12

Lift

Love is Blind: Sweden

Available Jan. 15

CoCoMelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

Maboroshi

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

Available Jan. 16

Cats (2019)

Available Jan. 17

End of the Line

Freaks

Available Jan. 18

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis

Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun and Justin Chien as Charles Sun in “The Brothers Sun” (Netflix)

Available Jan. 19

New Episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden

Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2

Mi soledad tene alas

Sixty Minutes

Available Jan. 20

Captivating the King

The Real World: Season 16

Available Jan. 22

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2

Available Jan. 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees

Train to Busan

Available Jan. 24

Six Nations: Full Contact

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye: Season 8

Available Jan. 25

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

Griselda

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Available Jan. 26

New Episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden

Available Jan. 27

Doctor Slump

Available Jan. 28

New Episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden

Available Jan. 29

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime

Available Jan. 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down

Available Jan. 31