Here’s What’s New on Netflix in January 2024

From “The Brothers Sun” to “This Is Us”

Michelle Yeoh in "The Brothers Sun" (Netflix)

New year, new selection of monthly movies and TV shows arriving on Netflix

New original arrivals to the streamer on Jan. 1 include documentary “Bitconned,” series “You Fool Me Once” and docuseries “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment” in which a pair of twins changes their diet throughout eight weeks for a study of the body and food. Library titles headed to Netflix at the beginning of January 2024 include the 1982 version of “Annie,” “Annabelle,” “Gravity,” “The Croods,” the first three “John Wick” films, some “Jurassic Park” movies and more.

Also arriving in January is all six seasons of “This Is Us” — grab those tissues.

Jan. 4 marks the arrival of “The Brothers Sun” starring Michelle Yeoh and Justin Chien and created by Brad Falchuck, Byron Wu and Amy Wang. The thriller crime series sees a Taipei gangster Charles Sun (Chien) as he heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother (Yeoh) and younger brother (Sam Seong Li) after his father gets mysteriously shot. “Schitt’s Creek” alumn Dan Levy headlines his directorial feature debut, which he also wrote, arriving Jan. 9.

Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project,” 2019’s infamous “Cats” and more arrive later in the month.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix in January 2024:

Available Jan. 1

  • Bitconned
  • Fool Me Once
  • You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
  • Annabelle
  • Annie (1982)
  • Antz
  • Aquaman
  • Beethoven
  • Bruce Almighty
  • The Croods
  • Dawn of the Dead
  • The First Purge
  • Gravity
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • It’s Complicated
  • Jackie Brown
  • John Wick
  • John Wick: Chapter 2
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Little Fockers
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
  • Mamma Mia!
  • Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Meet the Parents
  • The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
  • One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
  • ONE PIECE: Marineford
  • Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
  • The Purge: Election Year
  • School of Rock
  • Survivor: Season 33
  • Survivor: Season 7
  • This Is 40
  • Those Who Wish Me Dead
  • Training Day
  • The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

Available Jan. 4

  • Boy Swallows Universe
  • The Brothers Sun
  • Society of the Snow
Dan Levy and Luke Evans in “Good Grief” (Netflix)

Available Jan. 5

  • Good Grief
  • Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

Available Jan. 6

  • The Florida Project

Available Jan. 7

  • This Is Us Seasons 1-6

Available Jan. 10

  • Break Point: Season 2
  • The Trust: A Game of Greed

Available Jan. 11

  • Champion
  • Sonic Prime Chapter 3

Available Jan. 12

  • Lift
  • Love is Blind: Sweden

Available Jan. 15

  • CoCoMelon: Season 9
  • Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4
  • Maboroshi
  • MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

Available Jan. 16

  • Cats (2019)

Available Jan. 17

  • End of the Line
  • Freaks

Available Jan. 18

  • Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis
Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun and Justin Chien as Charles Sun in “The Brothers Sun” (Netflix)

Available Jan. 19

  • New Episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden 
  • Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2
  • Mi soledad tene alas
  • Sixty Minutes

Available Jan. 20

  • Captivating the King
  • The Real World: Season 16

Available Jan. 22

  • Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2

Available Jan. 23

  • Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees
  • Train to Busan

Available Jan. 24

  • Six Nations: Full Contact
  • American Girl: Corinne Tan
  • Queer Eye: Season 8

Available Jan. 25

  • The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4
  • Griselda
  • Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Available Jan. 26

  • New Episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden

Available Jan. 27

  • Doctor Slump

Available Jan. 28

  • New Episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden

Available Jan. 29

  • Mighty Bheem’s Playtime

Available Jan. 30

  • Jack Whitehall: Settle Down

Available Jan. 31

  • Alexander the Great
  • Baby Bandito
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1
  • WIL
