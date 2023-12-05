As of October, Netflix emerged as the streaming service with the most demand for movies on its platform. Netflix surpassed Max in this measure only in the past quarter. Historically, Max has had the most in-demand movie catalog of SVODs in the U.S. Amazon’s Prime Video comes in a close third behind Max, but beyond the top three platforms, there is a sharp dropoff in the demand for other platforms’ movie catalogs.

Looking at the average demand for films on these streamers reveals differing approaches. Netflix may have the highest demand for its catalog, but this is driven in large part by the quantity of movies it has available to stream.