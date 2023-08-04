Netflix’s Hold on Viewers Is Eroding – and the Competition Is Catching Up | Charts

It was just a year ago that Netflix’s stock was lingering in the $200 doldrums after it shocked the industry with alarming subscriber losses, kicking off a wholesale reconsideration of the streaming wars.

Since then, its shares have rebounded, more than doubling from its 52-week low, as its recent earnings results reassured Wall Street that efforts like a crackdown on shared passwords and an ad-supported tier were paying off in renewed growth, and Hollywood’s strikes didn’t seem to be having a visible impact on subscriptions.

While it remains far larger and more profitable than the competition, there’s a longer-term cause for alarm in Netflix’s performance.