Netflix Adds 5.9 Million Subscribers Amid Password-Sharing Crackdown

As Wall Street is watching for signs that the world’s largest streaming service can keep growing, Netflix reported mixed second-quarter results Wednesday.

The streaming behemoth posted net income of $1.48 billion, or diluted earnings per share of $3.29, on revenue of $8.2 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were expecting earnings per share of $2.83 on revenue of $8.26 billion.

It also disclosed that it added 5.9 million paid subscribers in the quarter, ending June with a total of 238.39 million globally.

The latest quarterly results came less than a week after SAG-AFTRA joined the Writers Guild of America on the picket lines, marking the first double strike in Hollywood in more than 60 years.

The rush to picket lines Friday came after both guilds were unable to reach agreements in their contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers over issues including pay, streaming residuals and protections against artificial intelligence.

Shares of Netflix fell approximately 1% in after-hours trading Wednesday following the earnings announcement.

More to come…