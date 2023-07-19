Netflix has removed its Basic Ad-Free tier for subscribers in the U.S. and U.K. The plan, which previously cost $9.99 (£6.99) a month, was the streamer’s lowest cost ad-free option but was limited to 720p resolution and only had the ability to stream on a single device.

The option can no longer be found on the streaming service, and a note on Netflix’s Plans and Pricing page reads, “The Basic plan is no longer available for new or rejoining members. If you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on this plan until you change plans or cancel your account.”

Now Netflix only offers three streaming plans: Standard with Ads for $6.99 a month, which supports two devices at a time and is full HD at 1080p resolution; the ad-free Standard for $15.49 a month, which also supports two devices at once as well as the ability to download on two supported devices and the option to add up to one extra member; and the ad-free Premium plan for $19.99 a month, which supports four devices at a time in 4K resolution, includes downloads on up to six devices and has the option to add up to two extra members who do not live in the main account holder’s household. Each extra member account costs $7.99 a month.

TheWrap has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Last month, the streamer quietly removed the Basic tier in Canada for new subscribers. However, the Basic tier can still be found in most other countries and territories.

Considering the many other changes Netflix has made to its streaming options, the removal of the Basic plan isn’t entirely shocking. In January of 2022, Netflix announced that it would be increasing the cost of its plans with its most expensive plan coming in at nearly $20 a month. Later that year in November, Netflix revealed it was moving forward with an ad-supported tier — an option that has resulted in nearly 5 million monthly users globally, according to the streamer’s upfront presentation. And in May of this year, the streamer confirmed that it would be cracking down on password sharing and giving subscribers the option to add extra members outside of their households.

But all of these big subscriber changes came about after a series of emails warning customers of the impending changes. That does not seem to be the case when it comes to the Basic plan, which has been quietly removed.