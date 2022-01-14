Netflix is hiking prices again. The streaming giant is raising the cost for all of its monthly plans in the U.S. and Canada.

Netflix’s standard plan, which is its most popular, will now cost $15.50 per month, up from $14, while the premium plan that includes 4K streaming will increase $2 from $18 to $20 per month. The basic plan, which doesn’t include HD, is also rising to $10 per month from $9.

The hike means that for most of Netflix’s customers, it will now cost more than HBO Max (which has a base price of $14.99 a month, though the streaming service has been offering discounted rates along with a cheaper ad-supported plan), which was previously among the most expensive streaming services.

The new prices will take effect immediately for new subscribers and be rolled out “gradually” to existing members.

“We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options,” a Netflix spokesperson told Reuters. “As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

Netflix last raised its prices for U.S. customers in October of 2020.

Netflix has 213.53 million global paid subscribers as of the end of the third quarter of 2021. The streaming giant reports its full year results for 2021 next Thursday.