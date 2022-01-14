‘South Park’ Finally Gets Premiere Date for Season 25

“South Park” will return for its latest batch of regular episodes next month. Comedy Central announced Friday that the 25th season of the long-running animated series will premiere on Feb. 2.

“South Park” hasn’t aired regular episodes since 2019. During the last two years, the show has aired four pandemic-themed specials, two on Comedy Central and two on Paramount+.

“To be halfway done with ‘South Park’ is a great accomplishment — we can’t lie,” said co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

“For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with ‘South Park,'” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of ‘South Park’ on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming ‘South Park’ exclusive events on Paramount+.”

“South Park” has been renewed through Season 30 at Comedy Central and 14 original movies based on the show have been ordered at Paramount+, as part of a new six-year mega deal signed between co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and ViacomCBS’s MTV Entertainment Studios. Parker and Stone’s new pact with ViacomCBS’s MTV Entertainment Studios extends their partnership through 2027 and is worth $900 million.

The first two of those special events streamed in November and December of last year.

Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II executive produce “South Park.” Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers and Chris Brion is the creative director of “South Park” Digital Studios.