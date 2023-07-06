the silence film blurb netflix

Netflix's bare-bones blurb for "The Silence."

Netflix Ex-Insiders Explain Those Bare-Bones Blurbs, AKA I Was Right

by | July 6, 2023 @ 7:01 PM

Turns out the reason the streamer’s once snappy descriptors are now so crappy is because the people who used to write them got fired last summer

Hey Netflix lovers, I’m generally not the sort of person who likes to say, “I told you so,” but… 

I told you so.

Become a member to read more.

Benjamin Svetkey

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
netflix descriptions

Hey Netflix, What the Heck Happened to Your Blurbs? | Commentary
The-Other-Two-Bupkis-Nine-Perfect-Strangers

Every Renewed and Canceled TV Show in 2023
Sex-Education-Otis-Maeve

‘Sex Education’ to End With Season 4 at Netflix (Video)

‘Heartstopper’ Star Kit Connor Says He Might Not Have Ever Come Out as Bi Without Fan Pressure, But ‘I Don’t Regret It’
The Witcher (Photo Credit: Netflix)

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Debuts to Top Spot on Netflix Most-Watched TV List
stand-up-netflix-jenny-slate

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials on Netflix Right Now
insecure-issa-rae

‘Insecure’ Now Streaming on Netflix as HBO Deal Closes, More Shows to Follow
coded-bias

The 25 Best Documentaries on Netflix Right Now