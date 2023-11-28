Netflix’s 2023 Streaming Slowdown Sparks Rising Demand | Charts

Demand for new Netflix premieres is peaking higher and lasting longer in 2023 than in recent years. So far this year, demand for the average new Netflix series peaked two days after its premiere, at 11.3 times the average series demand. The previous best year for new Netflix series was 2019 when the average new premiere peaked at 9.4 times the average series demand.

One factor driving this is that Netflix had fewer new U.S. series premiere this year. This isn’t unique to the platform though. There has been a slowdown in new series premieres across the board, in part due to the production stoppages brought on by the strikes.