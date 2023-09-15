Apple TV+ Is a Hit Factory – but Can It Scale? | Charts

Apple TV+ has built a reputation for quality original content, whether it is through the star-studded casting of series like “The Morning Show” or the stunning visuals of its many sci-fi series. Focusing on building a smaller catalog of original series has enabled the service to make sure it has more hits than misses without relying on licensed series to round out its programming. All of this has helped Apple TV+ have the best batting average when it comes to delivering hits with its original content.

Demand for streaming originals, Jan.-Aug. 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

So far this year, 50.8% of Apple TV+ original series had twice or more the average series demand for shows in the U.S.,