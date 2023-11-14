Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Tops ‘Ahsoka’ as Most In-Demand Series Premiere of Q3 | Chart

Available to WrapPRO members

Spinoffs and sequel series dominate the Top 10, with Taylor Sheridan’s “Special Ops: Lioness” emerging as the sole outlier

Parrot Analytics Logo
Buggy the Clown Pirate (Jeff Ward) in "One Piece"
Buggy the Clown Pirate (Jeff Ward) in “One Piece” Season 1 (Netflix)

Netflix’s live-action remake of the long-running anime, “One Piece,” topped the ranking of most in-demand new series premieres in Q3. It had 53 times the average series demand in its first 30 days in the U.S.

The platform has had mixed results with its live-action anime adaptations. Its remake of “Cowboy Bebop” was canceled only a few weeks after premiering, but Netflix just dropped the trailer for its live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” showing that it is still pressing forward with live-action anime adaptations.

The overarching takeaway from the top premieres of Q3 is how many are spinoffs or built on existing franchises. Only “Special Ops:

Parrot Analytics Logo

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.