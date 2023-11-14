Netflix’s live-action remake of the long-running anime, “One Piece,” topped the ranking of most in-demand new series premieres in Q3. It had 53 times the average series demand in its first 30 days in the U.S.

The platform has had mixed results with its live-action anime adaptations. Its remake of “Cowboy Bebop” was canceled only a few weeks after premiering, but Netflix just dropped the trailer for its live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” showing that it is still pressing forward with live-action anime adaptations.

The overarching takeaway from the top premieres of Q3 is how many are spinoffs or built on existing franchises. Only “Special Ops: