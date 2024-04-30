In the early days of streaming, platforms attracted subscribers with vast libraries of licensed content, available to subscribers at the click of a button. However, as the number of platforms has grown and the “streaming wars” intensified, exclusive content has proved to be key for attracting and retaining subscribers.

Some platforms have recognized this trend and are actively increasing the volume of exclusive TV content available in their catalogs. For this analysis, we are considering that a show is exclusive if it’s not available on other SVOD platforms by regular subscription in the U.S. market (not including buying or renting). The most notable example is Netflix.