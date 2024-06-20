‘The Boys’ Season 4 Premiere Viewership Up 21%, Amazon Says

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Boys” Season 4 smashed a new viewership record for the Prime Video franchise, exceeding the previous season’s viewership by 21% in its first four days according to Amazon’s internal data.

The streamer claimed Season 4 is among the top five most-viewed Prime Video TV show seasons through its first four days, following in second behind “Reacher” Season 2.

“The Boys” Season 4 reached No. 1 on Prime Video in 160 countries during the period. 60% of its audience was based outside the U.S., with outsized performance in Brazil, UK, and India. The series has grown its global viewership every season.

The latest season finds Victoria Neuman closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

The cast includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

“The Boys,” which is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, comes from executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. In addition to Ennis, Robertson and Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers.

The show, which has been renewed and will end with a fifth season, is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.