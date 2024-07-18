‘The Boys’ Season 4 Ending Explained: Is [Spoiler] Really Back?

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “The Boys” Season 4, Episode 8.

“The Boys” Season 4 has come to an end with one hell of a setup for its upcoming final installment.

Episode 8 was a typically bloody affair as most episodes of “The Boys” tend to be. Homelander’s (Antony Starr) fight to claim the White House hits a few unexpected snags, as Hughie (Jack Quaid) tries to turn Victoria (Claudia Doumit) to their side. Meanwhile, Butcher (Karl Urban) finds himself at a crossroads with Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) as his tumor starts to take it’s toll.

Here’s how the episode ended and what it’s setting up for the show’s final season.

How did “The Boys” Season 4 end?

The Season 4 finale saw the culmination of Homelander’s hopes to secretly get a supe into the White House blowing up in his face — exactly like Sage planned.

Rattled by Homelander’s threats on her daughter and the failed assassination attempt of Singer, Victoria agreed to flip sides and join The Boys if they guaranteed her and Zoey’s safety. The team gathered to discuss details with her right as Butcher showed up, having watched Ryan kill Grace.

He’s done playing playing on the fence on whether or not to use the virus to kill all the supes, and thanks to his tumor/Joe he’s chosen the more violent path. He unleashes his tentacular power and rips Neuman in half in front of her daughter’s eyes before knocking the rest of The Boys aside and taking the new virus Frenchie cooked up.

Back in Vought HQ, Homelander was mourning the fact that his plan fell through. Sage sauntered in as confident as ever and informed him that she kept a lot of her plan to herself because Homelander was likely to mess it up. She showed a news report of Singer being arrested for Neuman’s death instead of Butcher. Sage said she wanted to get Homelander into the office to see if she could.

We then see President Calhoun taking office at the White House and announcing martial law “and deputizing hundreds of superheroes nationwide who will report directly to Homelander himself.”

The season ended with The Boys trying to scatter and go under ground after Butcher’s attack. Because of the martial law orders they’re all picked off except for Starlight — who’s powers came back just in time for her to fly away as Hughie was subdued.

The last thing we saw was Butcher driving down a night road with the supe virus in the passenger seat, and “Joe” sitting in the back/on his shoulder.

Is there a post-credit scene?

Yes! The final moments of the episode revealed that President Calhoun had been keeping Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) in a regulated coma. Homelander likely won’t be happy to learn that his father is still alive despite how Season 3 ended.

Does “Gen V” tie in to the finale?

Also yes. Cate Dunlap (Maddie Philips) and Sam Riordan (Asa Germann) – the Guardians of Godolkin – appear in the final moments as all of The Boys are trying to go to ground and are being picked up by Supes one by one. Sam manages to subdue Kimiko while Cate “suggests” Frenchie follow her to the truck they rolled up in.

All episodes of “The Boys” and “Gen V” are now streaming on Prime Video.