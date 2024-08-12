Disney’s Streaming Dilemma: Star Wars and Marvel’s Diminishing Demand on Disney+ | Chart

Available to WrapPRO members

Despite the drop, the franchises together still represent a significant 22% of all demand with just 12% of the catalog

Parrot Analytics
Ewan McGregor on “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” (Disney+)

Franchise IP has been the backbone of Disney for decades, driving its success. It is the engine behind the famous and elusive flywheels industry analysts are always squawking about. But Disney’s Star Wars and Marvel franchises are currently facing various challenges.

Disney+ is experiencing diminishing returns from its high-profile Star Wars live-action series. According to Parrot Analytics’ Demand 360, the most recent live-action Star Wars shows on the platform have not been as impactful as earlier releases. “The Acolyte” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” had lower demand in their first two months compared to the first season of  “The Mandalorian” in 2019. Even the latest season of  “The  Mandalorian” (Season 3) failed to match the demand levels of its debut season, which had a demand peak almost twice the demand peak of the final episode of Season 3.

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.