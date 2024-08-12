Disney’s Streaming Dilemma: Star Wars and Marvel’s Diminishing Demand on Disney+ | Chart

Franchise IP has been the backbone of Disney for decades, driving its success. It is the engine behind the famous and elusive flywheels industry analysts are always squawking about. But Disney’s Star Wars and Marvel franchises are currently facing various challenges.

Disney+ is experiencing diminishing returns from its high-profile Star Wars live-action series. According to Parrot Analytics’ Demand 360, the most recent live-action Star Wars shows on the platform have not been as impactful as earlier releases. “The Acolyte” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” had lower demand in their first two months compared to the first season of “The Mandalorian” in 2019. Even the latest season of “The Mandalorian” (Season 3) failed to match the demand levels of its debut season, which had a demand peak almost twice the demand peak of the final episode of Season 3.