Is the Max/Hulu/Disney+ Mega-Bundle Overpriced? | Chart

The much anticipated cross-company mega-bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and Max became available to subscribers on July 25th. Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney, two legacy entertainment rivals, are joining forces in the streaming arena, which suggests the companies are willing to put aside differences to better compete with Netflix, the streamer that remains a dominant industry leader.

An analysis of demand for on-platform shows and movies across platforms in the U.S. with Parrot Analytics’ Pricing Framework reveals that the mega-bundle’s $30 per month price tag is about $1 more expensive than we would expect, relative to what other platforms are offering in terms of demand for content per subscription dollar.