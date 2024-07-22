Netflix Has the Most Original Streaming Content, But Its Licensed Series Perform Even Better | Charts

Netflix reported earnings for the second quarter of 2024 last Thursday and beat consensus estimates across several metrics, including total memberships, revenue and earnings per share. The company raised its projects for full-year revenue growth on the back of these strong results. Still, shares traded lower amid concerns around revenue in upcoming quarters as any boost from last year’s password-sharing crackdown fades. Netflix’s decision to stop reporting on subscriber numbers in 2025 also has raised concerns about opacity and left the market looking for metrics to understand the state of the streaming business.

As of Q2 2024, Netflix accounts for one-quarter of the world’s streaming original series.