Last week we took a look at the audience demographics of two of the most well-developed franchises (Marvel and Star Wars), as well as how a single long-running franchise changed over time (Mad Max). But what about franchises that are just starting to grow beyond their first title?

Two recent streaming hits that have started to expand beyond their original series are “The Boys” and “Bridgerton.” The spin-offs of these shows had different audiences than the original, growing the overall franchise audience in important ways.

Parrot Analytics’ Audience Solutions shows how the gender split of the audience for “Bridgerton” and “Queen Charlotte” is nearly identical. Just over 80% of the audience for both shows is female. However, “Queen Charlotte” was able to make inroads with older audiences compared to the original series.