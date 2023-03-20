Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of "You."

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of "You."

Netflix’s Pivot to Split-Season Releases Is Paying Off in Higher Demand – but Is It Enough? | Charts

by | March 20, 2023 @ 2:01 PM

The No. 1 streamer has strayed from the binge model it created, but other streamers’ episodic strategy poses a real challenge

The popular Netflix thriller “You” released the second batch of episodes in its fourth season on March 9, bringing audiences back to the show a month after the season premiered. That helped it become the second most in-demand Netflix original in the last 30 days, according to Parrot Analytics’ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Over the past month, “You” had 39.7 times the demand of the average series in the U.S. That put it in the top 0.2% of streaming shows, suggesting that Netflix loosening its binge-viewing playbook to experiment with split-season releases is paying dividends.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
WGA AMPTP Guild talks start

Hollywood’s Labor Talks Begin With the Future of Streaming at Stake
Zachary Levi Shazam! Fury of the Gods Paul Rudd ant-man and the wasp quantumania

‘Shazam,’ ‘Ant-Man’ Sequel Struggles Show Superheroes Aren’t Bulletproof at the Box Office
broadway-streaming

Streaming Could Help Broadway Bounce Back – but There Are Obstacles in the Great White Way
shazam-2-fury of the gods warner bros

‘Shazam 2’ Fizzles at Box Office With $30.5 Million Opening
shazam-fury-of-the-gods

‘Shazam 2’ Slides to Soft $30 Million Box Office Opening
Illustration of a dollar sign in an integrated circuit

How Finance Invaded Tech and Sparked the Silicon Valley Bank Backlash | PRO Insight
Brendan Fraser saw his demand score soar after winning Best Actor at the Oscars.

The Oscars Effect: Demand for Brendan Fraser Soars After Best Actor Win | Charts
Jason Blum Nicole Brown Charles D. King Scott Stuber

American Cinematheque Adds Jason Blum, Nicole Brown, Charles D. King and Scott Stuber to Board of Directors