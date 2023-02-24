Inflation streaming subscription prices

Several streamers are charging users more than they should. (Getty Images/Christopher Smith, TheWrap)

The Streaming Services That Are Priced Right – and the Ones That Miss the Mark | Chart

by | February 24, 2023 @ 5:26 PM

New pricing and bundling among the streamers have suddenly made Apple TV+ a great deal, while HBO Max is questionable

For SVODs, the price a platform charges subscribers should be directly related to the demand for content it has to offer them. And we do see a close correlation between these two things. If we only looked at the relationship between the number of shows and movies on each platform and the monthly subscription price, the relationship is nowhere near as close. The takeaway is that simply having a greater quantity of content isn’t enough to justify charging a higher price — it has to be content that audiences actually want.

Striking the right balance between raising prices to increase revenue without driving away subscribers is a tricky line to walk. Against a backdrop of increasing economic headwinds, these streamers will need to work even harder to prove their value to subscribers, or risk being an expendable nice-to-have rather than a necessity for cash strapped consumers.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
chatbot what's next dall-e

Next Up for AI Chatbots? It’s All About How to Apply Them | PRO Insight
south-park

Warner Bros. Discovery Sues Paramount Global Over ‘South Park’ Streaming Rights
Vincent Cassel in "Liaison"

Vincent Cassel Choreographed His Own Fight Scenes in Thriller Series ‘Liaison’ (Video)
nikki-bella-says-i-do

Bravo’s ‘Summer House,’ E!’s ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’ See Double-Digit Ratings Growth (Exclusive)
Section 230 supreme court

The Supreme Court Won’t Fix Section 230 for the Same Reason as Congress: It’s Political | Analysis
Don Lemon

‘CNN This Morning’ Sees Double-Digit Ratings Bump With Don Lemon’s Post-Controversy Return
pam-duckworth-fubo

Fubo Sports Network Head Credits Her Rise Through the Ranks to a ‘Thick Skin’
carlos watson ozy

Ozy’s Carlos Watson Indictment: Forgery, Fake Financials and Impersonations