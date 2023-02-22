Harrison Ford Is Helping Both Paramount+ and Apple TV+ Take on the Competition | Chart

The actor stars on both “1923” and “Shrinking,” which both saw their demand rise

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

This is great timing for Ford, who will be returning to one of his most iconic roles this year in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” This week is the first time “Shrinking” from Apple TV+ has featured in our ranking since premiering on Jan. 27. Demand for the show rose by over 20% in the latest report, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Meanwhile, HBO’s “The Last of Us” widened its lead over Netflix’s “Wednesday” by a considerable margin. Demand for the show rose by nearly 40% compared to last week. With 61.3 times the demand, it now has more than twice the demand of its rival.

Part of the show’s success this week could be due to a scheduling anomaly. To avoid competing with Super Bowl Sunday, the fourth episode of the show was made available two days early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand. Pulling this episode ahead by two days meant that audiences didn’t have to wait a full week for their fix of post-apocalyptic drama and helped boost this week’s numbers. If the show is able to maintain its new level of attention next week, this move will have worked out well.

Peacock’s “Poker Face” upped the ante yet again this week. Demand for the case-of-the-week murder mystery from Rian Johnson rose by nearly 50%, making this show the fourth most in-demand series among recent premieres. With several episodes remaining in its season, “Poker Face” could have the momentum to keep climbing the ranking in coming weeks.

Breakout shows, Feb. 11-17, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

The most successful Marvel series recently have been Disney+ streaming-only originals. “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” may be an exception, since the animated series premiered on the Disney Channel on Feb. 10. In its first week out, it reached seventh place in the weekly ranking.

Christofer Hamilton is a senior insights analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.