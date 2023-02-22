harrison ford 1923 shrinking paramount plus apple tv plus

Harrison ford on "1923," left, and "Shrinking." (Paramount+, Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford Is Helping Both Paramount+ and Apple TV+ Take on the Competition | Chart

by | February 22, 2023 @ 12:59 PM

The actor stars on both “1923” and “Shrinking,” which both saw their demand rise

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

A rising star lifts all shows. Harrison Ford stars on two of the newest breakout shows, “1923” and “Shrinking.”

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

