Kevin Costner stars in "Yellowstone." (Photo: Paramount Network)

Could ‘Yellowstone’ Survive Without Kevin Costner? | Charts

by | February 10, 2023 @ 3:00 PM

The future of the flagship show may be uncertain, but Paramount has built a franchise that can survive disruptions

The rumors that Kevin Costner might be leaving “Yellowstone” — or might simply be wrestling over his contract in the press, putting the future of the show in jeopardy either way — were surprising, given the show’s popularity. A key question, with reports that Matthew McConaughey is potentially waiting in the wings to join the franchise, is whether the audience is coming for the show or for its star.

The answer may well be both. Demand for both “Yellowstone” and Kevin Costner hit all-time highs the week of the latest season premiere in November, according to Parrot Analytics’ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. The actor and producer saw 53 times the demand of the average talent in the U.S. This was followed by a second spike in demand around Jan. 11 when he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his “Yellowstone” role.

