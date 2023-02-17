Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez

Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lopez have returned to the rom-com genre.

Rom-Coms Are Back – Along With the Stars That Defined the Genre | Charts

by | February 17, 2023 @ 5:20 PM

Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lopez have gotten a career boost by returning to the screen for romantic romps

Rom-coms arguably saw their heyday in the late ’90s and early ’00s. Now some of the stars who powered hit movies then are helping bring the genre back, and getting their own career boost in return.

The chief example may be Reese Witherspoon, who took a break from producing and starring in hit TV series to return to an old-fashioned romp with Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine,” which premiered on Feb. 10. Jennifer Lopez, Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts — actors who defined the genre back in the day — have all returned to rom-coms in the past year. All four have gotten a measurable lift in Parrot Analytics‘ Talent Demand score, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

