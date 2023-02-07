Linda Ronstadt

Linda Ronstadt circa 1970 (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Linda Ronstadt Looks to Be the Real Winner of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ | Charts

by | February 7, 2023 @ 1:00 PM

The 1970s chanteuse could expand her fan base beyond Gen X, just like Kate Bush did with Netflix’s “Stranger Things”

HBO’s “The Last of Us” featured a poignant song by Linda Ronstadt at the end of a recent episode, and she looks set to benefit the most from the exposure — in the short term at least.

Wait, who?

