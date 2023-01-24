scream-6-ghostface

"Scream VI" (Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group)

The Horror! Demand for Slashers and Thrillers Jumped in 2022 | Charts

by | January 24, 2023 @ 2:32 PM

As audiences returned to theaters, the genre, which thrives on making movie-watchers jump out of their seats, saw a marked increase in popularity

In a period where movie genres have become more fluid, it was notable that 19 — almost a fifth — of the top 100 most-in-demand titles released in 2022 had horror at the center of the narrative, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

From “Nanny” winning the Grand Jury Prize at last year’s Sundance Film Festival to “Nope” and “Smile” generating more than $100 million at the domestic box office, it’s clear that horror movies were a big success in 2022. With Parrot Analytics’ demand data, we can track audience interest in horror movies throughout the year and see not just which killer had the bloodiest laugh but which titles really made viewers jump.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

