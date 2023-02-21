“South Park” characters Tolkien and Cartman (Comedy Central)

"South Park" is Paramount's most in-demand show, but it's not streaming on Paramount+.

Paramount Is Still Dealing With Its ‘Arms Dealer’ Past | Charts

by | February 21, 2023 @ 3:22 PM

The company’s top three in-demand shows are streaming on Paramount+’s competitors, though that may not be such a bad thing

Paramount’s streaming strategy is still emerging from the complex legacy of the deal that created it. The recombination of Viacom and CBS gave the new company a direct-to-consumer service in CBS All Access — now Paramount+ — and the Paramount Pictures, MTV, Nickeloden and Showtime libraries. Using all that content, though, was complicated by Viacom’s prior “arms dealer” strategy, where it licensed shows to other media companies’ streaming services.

As a result, Paramount has a number of shows with strong demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. But its top three shows, “South Park,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Yellowstone,” live on other streaming networks.

