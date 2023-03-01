Streaming Subscribers and ARPU

How the major streaming services compare to one another by subscribers and ARPU. (TheWrap)

How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts

by | March 1, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Netflix continues to dominate but Disney, Paramount, Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery all expect big DTC growth this year and next

After a rough 2022 for streamers, the major players are forging ahead to find new revenue sources and trim their losses as Wall Street’s metric for success has shifted from subscribers to profitability.

Each quarter, TheWrap takes a deep dive on the latest subscriber and average revenue per user (ARPU) figures, with the freshest numbers straight from company disclosures.

Become a member to read more.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

