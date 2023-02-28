Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in Paramount+ Yellowstone prequel 1923

James Minchin III/Paramount+

Paramount CFO Sees Advertising Market Recovering by End of Year

by | February 28, 2023 @ 9:26 AM

Streaming content spending could fall below forecasts in 2024, CFO Naveen Chopra said at an investor conference

Post-pandemic dynamics are helping shore up some advertising categories in the current constrained market, but Paramount Global CFO Naveen Chopra said Tuesday he doesn’t expect the ad market to show a real rebound for months.

“There are some categories where we’ve seen some relative strength — food and beverage, pharma, travel, auto,” Chopra said during a discussion at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida, which was webcast to investors. Easing supply chain problems and pent-up demand among consumers “are starting to show up in some of these categories,” he said, noting that “consumers continue to have a pretty voracious appetite for travel.”

Eileen AJ Connelly

