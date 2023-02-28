ant-man and the wasp quantumania modok marvel disney

Corey Stoll as MODOK in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" Quantumania." (Marvel/Disney)

‘Ant-Man 3’ Clocks Worst Weekend Box Office Drop in Marvel Studios History

by | February 28, 2023 @ 6:15 AM

”Quantumania’s“ theatrical legs may be shorter than MODOK

The mixed reception for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was expected to bring a big drop to its box office grosses in its second weekend, but it wasn’t expected to lead to the worst weekend drop in Marvel Studios history and the worst that the box office has seen in over a decade.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” fell to $32 million in its second weekend, suffering a 69.8% drop from its $106 million opening. That’s not only the worst second weekend hold for Marvel Studios but the worst seen by any blockbuster with a $100 million-plus opening since “Batman v: Superman: Dawn of Justice,” which opened to $166 million on Easter weekend in 2016 and then fell 69.1% to $51 million the next weekend.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

