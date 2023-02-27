HBO Max and Discovery+ bring together disparate properties and audiences

Rhaenyra Targaryen and Guy Fieri will share a streamer later this year.

How the HBO Max-Discovery+ Combo Could Challenge Netflix and Hulu | Charts

by | February 27, 2023 @ 3:00 PM

Warner Bros. Discovery’s new streaming service, set to be unveiled April 12, will appeal to a full “four-quadrant” demographic, new analysis shows

The combination of HBO Max and Discovery+ is poised to leapfrog Netflix as the most desirable streaming service, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to combine the library of HBO Max and Discovery+ into a new service, likely under a new name, this spring, with an unveiling set for April 12, CEO David Zaslav told analysts last week.

