Cinemark Reports $99 Million Loss Despite ‘Avatar 2’ Box Office Success

While the box office climbed out of its August/September slump during the final quarter of 2022, Cinemark still reported a quarterly loss of $99.3 million, or 82 cents per share, amid a sluggish Thanksgiving holiday and a Christmas hampered by winter storms throughout much of the U.S.

Cinemark reported quarterly revenue of $599.7 million, a 10% drop from last year’s $666.7 million, and well below Q3’s $650 million. The results came in ahead of the average Wall Street estimate for $568.5 million in revenue, according to Zack’s Investment Services.

Revenue for the quarter broke down to $304.6 million for admissions, an 11% jump over the 2021 fourth quarter, and $225.7 in concessions, a 9% drop from the prior year. The admissions gains came despite a 19% decline in attendance during the quarter from last year, to 25.1 million.

Cinemark said average ticket price was $7.77 — $10 in the U.S. — up from $6.71 in the third quarter. Average concession revenue per patron was $5.76 — $7.43 in the U.S. — a slight bump from Q3’s $5.24 average.

The company reported an 82 cents loss per share, much steeper than the 34 cents per share loss projected by Wall Street.

The last three months of 2022 saw the release of two of the biggest box office hits of the post-shutdown era with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” both of which grossed over $400 million in North America during the quarter. But outside of those films, the only other movie to gross over $100 million domestic in the quarter was Warner Bros.’ “Black Adam” with $168 million, while Paramount’s “Smile” came close with $97 million. Universal’s “Ticket to Paradise” was a distant fifth with $68.2 million.

Worsening matters were a series of harsh winter storms during Christmas weekend, diminishing turnout during what is a critical holiday period for movie theaters. Because of this and a lower number of tentpole hits, the fourth quarter of 2022 saw domestic box office reach just $1.77 billion, down 14% from last year, when pandemic delayed titles like “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “No Time to Die” and the wildly popular “Spider-Man: No Way Home” pushed quarterly totals past the $2 billion mark.

Despite the weaker-than-expected results, Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble saw some positives to the year.

“This past year represented another positive step forward for the theatrical exhibition industry’s recovery from the pandemic,” Gamble said in a statement. “Sustained consumer enthusiasm to view movies and events in an immersive, larger-than-life, theatrical setting was validated time and again throughout 2022 across all genres, audience segments, and periods of the year.”

Gamble said 2022 included “a series of important results and milestones” for the company as it improved its financial stability, claiming an “outsized recovery relative to our industry and peers.”

For all of 2022, Cinemark reported revenue of $2.45 billion, a 63% spike from $1.51 billion in 2021. The company posted a loss of $271.2 million, or $2.26 per share for the year, compared with a loss of $422.2 million, or $3.55 per share, for 2021.

Cinemark stock slid 3.7% in premarket trading. The shares closed Thursday at $13.09, its highest level in months, though down considerably from its 2022 peak of $19.35 in early August. The stock reached a two-year low of $8.35 at the end of December.

Cinemark, like other exhibitors, is banking on stronger turnout in 2023 to boost revenue as more films will be placed on the release slate. Midway through the first quarter of the year, domestic grosses are 45% ahead of last year’s pace with $946 million grossed and several March blockbusters like “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and “John Wick: Chapter 4” still to come.