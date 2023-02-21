tina fey amy poehler emmys

Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler, at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 18, 2016 in L.A. (Getty Images)

Ticketmaster Complaints Mount as the Company Faces Scrutiny in Washington and Hollywood

by | February 21, 2023 @ 12:38 PM

As problems reemerge for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler comedy tour ticket sales, former CEO Irving Azoff is among the critics poised to weigh in on the industry’s problems

Ticketmaster could soon face heat from inside the industry as a high-powered crew assembles to discuss the ticketing industry’s problems. That’s on top of the pressure the company and its parent, Live Nation, is already facing from Congress, the White House, musicians and fans over high ticket prices and few competitive options for selling big event tickets.

Irving Azoff, Ticketmaster’s former CEO, is moderating a panel discussion Wednesday at the Pollstar Live conference with musician Garth Brooks, Madison Square Garden Entertainment CEO James Dolan and Makan Delrahim, a former assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice’s antitrust division. The panel will discuss ticketing issues of transparency, an out-of-control secondary market, accessibility and affordability for fans.

Tina Daunt

