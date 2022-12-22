Live Nation Ticketmaster

What’s Next for Live Nation Amid Federal Probes and Bad Blood From Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco

by | December 22, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The U.S. government may be signaling that it’s clamping down on monopolies and more broadly defining and enforcing antitrust law, experts say

The fiasco surrounding pre-ticket sales for Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” last month — along with another snafu over tickets for Bad Bunny concerts in Mexico City earlier this month — have led to a major legal threat to the live-concert giant Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation, which has long been side-eyed since its 2010 merger with ticketing monolith Ticketmaster, now faces calls for congressional investigations by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) as well as an ongoing inquiry by the Department of Justice into possible violations of antitrust laws (the criminal investigation in fact predates the TSwift mess).

Raquel "Rocky" Harris

